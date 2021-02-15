Shailene Woodley And Aaron Rodgers Spend Valentine’s Day In Montreal After Engagement Announcement

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers celebrated Valentine’s Day in one of Canada’s most romantic cities.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback flew to Montreal be with the 29-year-old actress.

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Says It Would Be ‘Very Cool To Be An Extra’ In ‘Stars Wars’

The romantic gesture comes just two weeks after Rodgers confirmed his engagement to the “Endings, Beginnings” star.

“Aaron spent the last two weeks in Montreal with Shailene where she is filming,” a source told with E! News. “He was quarantined at her place, but they spent time together when she wasn’t on set.”

RELATED: Shailene Woodley Says ‘Honesty And Transparency Are Everything’ When It Comes To Bad Sex In Relationships

Woodley has been in the city filming “Misanthrope”, an upcoming crime film directed by Damián Szifron.

“They had no problem staying in, ordering food and not going anywhere,” the insider continued. “They spent Valentine’s Day morning together and then Aaron left town on his own and headed back to the states.”

Rodgers revealed the happy news while accepting the 2020 Most Valuable Player award during the NFL Honors.

RELATED: Report: Shailene Woodley Dating Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

“2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change, growth, some amazing, memorable moments,” said the 37-year-old during his acceptance speech. “One hundred-eighty straight days of having my nose hair scraped, a plan for very little fans or no stands the entire season, I got engaged, and I played some of the best football of my career.”