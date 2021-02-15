18-Year-Old Benson Boone Makes Judges ‘Swoon’ On ‘American Idol’

Click to share this via email

A teenage TikTok sensation blew both viewers and the judges away during the latest installment of “American Idol”.

Benson Boone, 18, played piano while delivering a rendition of Aidan Martin’s “Punchline” during the Valentine’s Day episode.

“You have a natural talent,” gushed Lionel Richie after the performance.

“They’re going to swoon over Benson Boone,” added Katy Perry. “I see you winning ‘American Idol’ if you want it.”

“That is the biggest compliment, I’ve ever received,” Boone replied.

The social media star has amassed over 1.2 million followers on TikTok thanks to his impressive vocal talents.

Boone took to the video sharing platform to celebrate his success after the show aired.

The high school graduate will now progress on to Hollywood after earning a golden ticket from the judges.