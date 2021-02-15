Ariana Grande Sends ‘So Much Love’ To Her Fans On Valentine’s Day

On Sunday, the pop star, 27, posted a romantic boomerang on her Instagram story showing a bundle of white roses and tall white candles in hurricane vases.

“[S]ending sm [so much] love,” she captioned the photo, adding, “hope everyone had a nice v[alentine’s] day!” The singer also added a smiley face.

This is the first Valentine’s Day that Grande has spent with fiancé Dalton Gomez since they got engaged in December.

But it was around Valentine’s Day last year when she was first spotted with Gomez. TMZ obtained footage of them making out in Los Angeles.