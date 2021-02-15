Ariana Grande Sends ‘So Much Love’ To Her Fans On Valentine’s Day

By ETCanada.com Staff.

nope
Robin Marchant/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Ariana Grande was feeling the fan love on Valentine’s Day.

On Sunday, the pop star, 27, posted a romantic boomerang on her Instagram story showing a bundle of white roses and tall white candles in hurricane vases.

RELATED: Justin Bieber & Wife Hailey Joined By Ariana Grande & Fiance Dalton Gomez To Check On Construction Of New Home

“[S]ending sm [so much] love,” she captioned the photo, adding, “hope everyone had a nice v[alentine’s] day!” The singer also added a smiley face.

Ariana Grande/Instagram
Ariana Grande/Instagram — Ariana Grande/Instagram

This is the first Valentine’s Day that Grande has spent with fiancé Dalton Gomez since they got engaged in December.

But it was around Valentine’s Day last year when she was first spotted with Gomez. TMZ obtained footage of them making out in Los Angeles.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Engaged to Dalton Gomez, Her Mom And Brother React

Grande and Gomez quarantined together during the pandemic and made their relationship publicly official in May of 2020 when Gomez appeared in the music video for “Stuck With U”, Grande’s quarantine song with Justin Bieber.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP