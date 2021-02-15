David Beckham Sends Flowers And Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message To Kobe Bryant’s Children

Click to share this via email

David Beckham sent his love to the family of Kobe Bryant on Valentine’s Day.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share photographs of the pink roses and cards that were delivered to her daughters from the British soccer player.

“I hope I inspire my children just as much as your dad did,” read the heartfelt note from Beckham to Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 19-months. “Thinking about you all today.”

Thanking the 45-year-old sports star on her Instagram Story, Vanessa wrote, “So thoughtful of you and your family.”

Kobe and 13-year-old daughter Gianna were tragically killed during a helicopter crash back in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Beckham also shared a loving tribute to wife Victoria on Feb. 14.

“Happy Valentines to the most amazing mummy and the most inspiring wife,” he said.