‘Uncut Gems’ Star Julia Fox Welcomes First Child After Secret Pregnancy

Julia Fox had a big surprise in store for her fans this Valentine’s Day.

Taking to Instagram on Feb. 14, the “Uncut Gems” star revealed that she secretly welcomed her first child a month ago.

Alongside a photograph of her bare bump, the actress explained, “These photos were taken by my sis @richieshazam right after my gyno told me I would need to go have my baby early cuz of some blood pressure issues. I ran home in a panic cuz I still hadn’t taken any pics but my girls came thru for me. @nikitakesh brought the make up and @esychka brought the gloves and this is the final product.”

Fox went to the hospital to deliver her baby boy right after the photoshoot.

Revealing her son’s name, she added, “My forever valentine, Valentino. Born on January 17th, 2021. The best day of my life.”

Underneath a second photograph, Fox wrote, “We ❤️ daddy.”

The 31-year-old has been married to husband Peter Artemiev since 2018.