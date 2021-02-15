Priyanka Chopra Admits 75 Foot Long Wedding Veil Gave Her A Neck Cramp

Priyanka Chopra is getting honest about the uncomfortable price she paid for the ultra long wedding veil she wore while exchanging vows with Nick Jonas back in 2018.

The 38-year-old actress looked back on the headpiece while being interviewed on the “Kyle and Jackie O” show.

Chopra revealed how she wanted the “world’s longest veil” before being beaten by a woman with a veil as long as 15 football fields.

“I still had a cramp on my neck from that one (dress) that evening,” recalled the “Isn’t it Romantic” star.

Chopra donned a 75 foot long veil during her Christian ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

“If mine at 75 feet was so heavy, and sewn on to my hair, then I could just imagine that woman’s tulle – 15 football fields?” she continued.

“It looks heavier and you looked so regal and beautiful,” noted Jackie. “I don’t know if I would be jealous of the other veil is all I’m saying. It’s not a patch on yours that’s for sure.”

Chopra added, “I googled it when we were having the conversation about my veil and I was like, ‘okay I’m out of this race. I’m not even going to try, as competitive as I am.'”

Chopra’s Christian and Hindu weddings to her Jonas Brothers star beau took place over three days.