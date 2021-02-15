Allison Janney Says Filming ‘Mom’ Without Anna Farris Was ‘Very Odd’

Allison Janney is opening up about Anna Farris’ sudden departure from “Mom”.

Janney and “Mom” are nominated for three Critics Choice awards, but said it was a strange feeling after Farris left the show right before filming season eight.

“It was very odd, she is very missed. Anna is missed and her character on the show is missed,” Janney told the “The Ellen Degeneres Show”. “We are just happy she is doing what she wants to do now and we are happy that we are still able to tell these stories about these great women in recovery.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Janney revealed that while filming “Breaking News In Yuba County” in Mississippi the cast had a lot of fun on and off the set.

Telling a story about her co-star Awkwafina, who surprised her by sticking her fingers in her mouth while filming a scene, Janney said, “I thought ‘Okay, I’ll go with that,'” but the moment was a complete surprise.

The cast, who also includes Wanda Sykes, Mila Kunis and Regina Hall, all lived together on the same property while filming.

“There was some skinny dipping,” Janney shared. “And some other things I am not at liberty to share with you.”

“Breaking News In Yuba County” is available to stream now.