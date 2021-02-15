Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Southside Forever Freestyle’ On 26th Birthday

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating her 26th birthday with the release of new music.

The rapper dropped “Southside Forever Freestyle” on Monday, Feb. 15.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Slams Tory Lanez Amid False Reports That Criminal Charges Were Dropped

The video for the song sees Megan rapping as Juicy J DJs in the background.

The YouTube video is captioned with #MeganMondays, which may hint that further drops could be on the way in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With Ellen To Surprise Nurse Working On Pandemic Frontlines

Megan most recently appeared in the remix of Ariana Grande’s “34+25” with Doja Cat.

Many fans took to social media to wish the music star a happy birthday on Monday, including Beyonce.

RELATED: Ariana Grande Teams Up With Doja Cat And Megan Thee Stallion For ’34+35 Remix’ Video