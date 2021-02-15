Finn Wolfhard Says ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Is ‘Darkest Season’ Yet

Finn Wolfhard is teasing season four of “Stranger Things”.

Just when you thought the hit Netflix show couldn’t get any stranger, Wolfhard (Mike) said this will be the “darkest season” yet.

Speaking to CBC’s “Listen“, Wolfhard said, “Every season it gets darker. Really, I will say with Season 3 I was like, this is the darkest season that there’ll ever be, like the exploding rats and everything. But really, Season 4 so far, it’s the darkest season there’s ever been.”

Adding, “Every year, it gets amped up. Every year it gets funnier and darker and sadder, and everything. Every year, they amp it up.”

It has been a year since “Stranger Things” teased what is coming up, with a clip captioned “From Russia with love.”

From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020

Like everything else, the pandemic stopped production but did give the Duffer Brothers a chance to perfect their scripts.

Executive producer Shawn Levy told Collider, “But [the pandemic] impacted very positively by allowing the Duffer brothers, for the first time ever, to write the entire season before we shoot it and to have time to rewrite in a way that they rarely had before so the quality of these screenplays are exceptional, maybe better than ever.”

Season four of “Stranger Things” has no set release date but is expected out later this year.