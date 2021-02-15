Kenny Chesney Pays Emotional Tribute To Friend Who Was Killed In Helicopter Crash

Kenny Chesney is honouring his late friend after her tragic death during a helicopter crash on the Virgin Islands.

The country music star took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photographs dedicated to Maria Rodriguez.

“Today I have to say a very hard goodbye to my friend Maria Rodriguez in the Virgin Islands. Maria and others were killed today in a helicopter crash in St. Thomas,” wrote the singer.

“She was a dear friend to me and to our island community,” he continued. “I have been flying with Maria for over 15 years and we shared a lot of laughs and a lot of life together. She was always the first person I saw when I landed and the last person I said goodbye to when I would leave island. I’m sure going to miss that. It’s fair to say I won’t ever be able to go to the Virgin Islands again without feeling the loss of her.”

The crash on St. Thomas reportedly took four lives, including that of Rodriguez.

The St. Thomas Source reported that the incident took place on Monday, Feb. 15 at about 3 p.m. local time.