Matt James Reveals Final Four On ‘The Bachelor’

Spoiler Alert: The following article reveals who went home on the Feb. 15 episode of “The Bachelor”.

Matt James had some difficult decisions to make during Monday night’s episode of “The Bachelor”.

The first challenge that the 29-year-old faced was saying goodbye to Heather. James decided he could not allow her to join his season due to the fact that he had already developed feelings for some of the other contestants.

James then sent home Chelsea and Serena C during the rose ceremony.

Abigail was next to be eliminated after James admitted that he didn’t want to lead her on during the group date.

An unexpected departure came about when Kit told James that she needed to leave, confessing that she had some reservations about getting engaged to him.

James next sent Jessenia home after a one-on-one date in which she admitted that she was falling in love with him.

Last, but not least, Pieper was the final contestant to be eliminated during the rose ceremony.

JESSENIA, MATT JAMES — ABC/Craig Sjodin

James chose Bri, Michelle, Rachael and Serena P as the contestants who will join him for hometown dates on next week’s show.