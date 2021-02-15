Jenna Bush Hager Reveals First Date With Husband Henry Involved The Secret Service: ‘He Was Horrified’

Jenna Bush Hager is looking back on her eventful first date with now husband, Henry Hager.

The “Today” show co-host admitted the outing was her “worst date ever” during a segment about Singles Awareness Day on Monday.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Recalls The Best Advice She Ever Received From Her Grandfather, Former President George H.W. Bush

“My worst first date involved the Secret Service, let’s just leave it at that,” admitted the former first daughter. “It was with Henry and his car ran out of gas and went backwards and hit the Secret Service.”

The presenter explained how Henry was trying to stop for gas when the car accidentally started rolling backwards down a hill.

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Fights Back Tears As She Discusses Capitol Riots: ‘We Feel Like We’re Helpless’

“He started to go up the hill and then boop, crash,” she continued, revealing that the car smashed right into the Secret Service vehicle that was following them. “I was laughing but he was horrified.”

RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Joins Hoda Kotb In Studio 1A For The First Time In Four Months

The couple, who went on to get married in 2008, now share three children together: Mila, 7, Poppy, 5, and Hal, 18-months.