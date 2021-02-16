Kate Gosselin Sells Family Home Featured On ‘Kate Plus 8’ For Nearly US$1.1 Million

Kate Gosselin has sold the house where she filmed “Kate Plus 8” for a whopping US$1,085,000.

The 7,591-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath property is in Wernersville, Pennsylvania, and sold on January 26, according to Zillow.

The family’s TLC show also featured Gosselin’s twin daughters Cara and Mady, 20, and 16-year-old sextuplets Hannah, Collin, Leah, Joel, Alexis, and Aaden.

Kate and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin, who divorced in 2009 after 10 years of marriage, bought the house back in 2008 for US$1.1 million, according to E! Online. Gosselin was said to have put the residence on the market for US$1.299 million back in October but has since taken the price down.

A description of the home on Zillow reads, “This charming 23 Acre private Estate is loaded with Custom Amenities inside and out! This warm and gracious home is fabulous for entertaining.

“Unsurpassed quality, from the flagstone walkway leading to the front door, oak and cherry hardwood floors throughout, expansive gourmet chef’s kitchen with large kitchen island and stainless appliances including three ovens, six burner gas stove top and two dishwashers, large formal dining room with gas fireplace, tray ceiling and crown molding and ample built in storage and display cabinetry.”

The site also states there’s a “breathtaking 850 square foot maintenance free TimberTech composite deck with outdoor kitchen and inlaid slate tiles for fire pit and spiral staircase overlooking the beautiful salt water pool and spa combination with twisty waterslide.”

The mansion includes a “super-sized first floor master with huge tiled bath, four recently remodelled junior suites, with ensuite baths with pencil tile accents and granite floor tiles, family room with separate entrance and large built in entertainment storage center, lower level game and family room that opens to the covered patio and pool, with large custom shelved storage room, and lower level man-cave nearby.”