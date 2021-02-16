Salma Hayek Hits Back At Claims She Married Billionaire François-Henri Pinault For His Money: ‘We Are Strong In Love’

It’s true love for Salma Hayek.

This week, the actress appears on the new episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast and gets candid about her marriage to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.

“You know, the thing is that in pictures you cannot begin to guess the magic in him. He’s made me become a much better person, and grow in such a good, healthy way,” she says.

Hayek also hits back at claims that she married the businessman for his vast fortune.

“And you know when I married him, everybody said, ‘Oh, it’s an arranged marriage, she married him for the money. I’m like, ‘Yeah, whatever, b****.’ Think what you want: 15 years together, and we are strong in love,” she adds.

The couple married in 2007 and share a 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Talking about her husband, Hayek acknowledges that while some people do marry others for their money, there are many misconceptions about rich men.

“Immediately you think because somebody’s rich, [they] might not be a good person,” she explains. “Might be somebody materialistic, might be somebody that doesn’t have values, might be somebody that is even stupid or that doesn’t deserve it. In order to have a lot of money, you did it the wrong way, there is all this preconception.”

She admits that even she had some of those misconceptions: “And I had that by the way. It was the last thing I wanted — it was not my type at all. And I came in with the preconceptions and he [melted] them all away.

“My guy finishes work, no matter how hard it was — and trust me he has a lot of responsibilities — [with a] big smile on his face, happy to be home, happy to see me and the kids, make us laugh.”

Finally, she adds, “When we go on vacation he completely shuts off, he’s in the moment. And so it’s not just an insult to me — I’m not the one being judged only. ‘Oh, she’s an actor, she’s going for the money.’ They cannot begin to imagine what a joy that human being is.”