Watch The Steamy New Teaser Trailer For ‘After We Fell’

The first teaser for “After We Fell” has been released.

The steamy clip promoting the third instalment in the “After” movie franchise sees Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) and Tessa (Josephine Langford) get up, close, and personal while trying to make their tumultuous relationship work.

Hardin tells Tessa in the teaser, “I just want you to be happy, you deserve to be happy.”

“I thought we were going to be more open with each other,” she later tells him, to which he replies: “So did I.”

The clip also gives fans a first look at Carter Jenkins as the new character Robert.

A synopsis reads, “Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.”

The trailer went down a storm with fans. See some of the reaction below.

