Kristen Wiig Reveals Twin Babies’ Names In ‘Barb And Star’ End Credits

Kristen Wiig has revealed her kids’ names eight months after they were born.

Fans spotted the names during the end credits of her new film “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar”, tucked away in the “Special Thanks” section.

Wiig thanks her husband Avi in the credits, along with children Luna and Shiloh.

The revelation comes just a week after Wiig let slip on “The Howard Stern Show” on SiriusXM that she and Avi Rothman had tied the knot.

“Besides the fact that we are where we are, it’s hard to not feel the s**t and struggle that’s going on, in my home I’m very lucky that I have these two babies and my husband,” she said. “They make it all better, and it’s changed my life.”

The two began dating in 2016 and then got engaged in 2019. After struggling to conceive, the couple finally turned to a surrogate to bring their two babies into the world last year.