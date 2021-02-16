Giacomo Gianniotti Reveals He’s Directing Next Episode Of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ With Sweet Post About His Toronto High School Days

Giacomo Gianniotti sent love to his “Grey’s Anatomy” family as he prepared to make his directorial debut with an upcoming episode of the hit show.

The Canadian-Italian actor revealed he’ll be directing the ep titled “Sorry Doesn’t Always Make It Right”, which begins shooting today.

Gianniotti, who plays Dr. Andrew DeLuca on the beloved medical drama, shared a lengthy post remembering his high school days, attending Cardinal Carter Academy for the Arts in Toronto in 2006 at age 17.

His post included, “The boys and I would roll to the Sheppard centre for lunch with our collared polo shirts and lose ties with a pack of dumos triple folded in the sleeve…

“The boys and I would play briscola in teams, all with our secret signals. And the girls would watch, chew bubble gum and gossip about the latest steamy hookup on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’. They wouldn’t shut up about it… Graduation was on the horizon and I had high hopes for breaking into Show business… well, just theatre really…”

GREY’S ANATOMY, (from left): Sara Ramirez, Joey Adams, Giacomo Gianniotti, ‘Sledgehammer’, (Season 12, ep. 1201, aired Sept. 24, 2015). photo: Mitchell Haaseth / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection / CP Images

He also shared, “If you woulda told me then, that 15 years later I’d be sitting here. In this position, at this age. Living out my dreams, doing what I love every day. I woulda told you, you were nuts 🥜,” adding that “time sure does fly when you’re having fun.”