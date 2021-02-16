Kim Novak Says Getting Face Injections Was ‘The Stupidest Thing I Could Have Done’

Kim Novak seriously regrets

In a new interview with the Guardian, the legendary “Vertigo” star addresses her appearance at the 2014 Oscars, where she received strong reaction to her looks.

RELATED: Donald Trump Banned For Life From Rejoining SAG-AFTRA

“You know when you get insecure and you think somebody can help you? I didn’t want a facelift or anything like that, so I went to a doctor and he put some fat injections in my face,” she says. “That was the stupidest thing I could have done. First of all, I didn’t need it, because I think my face is too round anyway. But it filled out my cheeks so I looked different.”

Many online reacted to her appearance at the award show, including Donald Trump, who tweeted, “Kim should sue her plastic surgeon!”

Criticism like that, Novak says, is part of the reason she stopped acting in 1991.

“I thought, I’m much too vulnerable for this town. I take things to heart too much,” the 88-year-old explains.

“It’s exciting to dress up in gorgeous clothes and to feel sexy and to look sexy. It’s wonderful, but it’s a trap,” she adds. “You become satisfied with that being enough, then later in life it isn’t enough. So many people, once they got older and were no longer looked at for their beauty, just fell apart.”

RELATED: Frank Sinatra ‘Loathed’ Donald Trump, Reveals Daughter Nancy Sinatra

In the interview, Novak also talks about her relationship with the late Frank Sinatra.

“He was a very sexy guy,” she recalls. “If I’d only worked with him on the first movie, [1955’s] ‘The Man With the Golden Arm’, I’d be bragging about how wonderful he was. He could be kind and gentle — and he could be cocky, not wanting to listen to anybody but himself.”

The two worked together again on the 1957 film “Pal Joey”.

“The real Sinatra was a very sensitive person. But he was affected by people putting him on a pedestal, so he let that simple, beautiful side of him go,” Novak says. “You can get lured into loving yourself too much. That’s why I left Hollywood. I didn’t want to get into all of that. I didn’t want to lose myself. I needed to leave to save myself. I like who I am, even with the suffering you go through, even with the fact that when you’re vulnerable you feel everything so intensely.”