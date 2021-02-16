Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless, Showing Surgery Scars In Body Positive Post

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Chrissy Teigen loves her body for all it’s been through. The 35-year-old model and cookbook author took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a body positive message while posing topless in front of the mirror.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote. “Love yourself!! B**ch has been throuuugh it.”

In the photo, Teigen covers her chest with her arm while showing off her scars from her recent endometriosis surgery near her hips.