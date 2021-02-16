Kelly Clarkson Surprises Dwayne Johnson With A Huge, Socially Distanced Parade

Kelly Clarkson went all out to welcome Dwayne Johnson back to her show.

Johnson was the first-ever guest on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in September 2019 after filling in for Kevin Hart, who had been hospitalized after suffering a major back injury.

So, Clarkson threw Johnson a huge surprise socially distanced parade, filling the studio stage with performers.

Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Adorable Message About Being A Dad To His Girls: ‘Every Man Needs A Daughter’

The “American Idol” star asked afterward, “What the hell just happened?”

Johnson replied, “First of all I want to say what a beautiful gesture, thank you so much for doing this, Kelly, this was an amazing surprise.

“And now the world finally knows what goes through my wife Lauren’s head after we have a sexy date night… all that stuff!”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares New Trailer For ‘Origin Story’ Sitcom ‘Young Rock’

Clarkson also spoke to Johnson about his dreams of being a country singer during the interview. She then invited him to sing with her in the future. See more in the clip below.