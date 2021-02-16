Bette Midler Is ‘Really Excited’ About ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sequel

The Sanderson sisters are getting ready to fly again and Bette Midler couldn’t be more excited about it.

Midler will reprise her role as Winifred Sanderson in the sequel to “Hocus Pocus” with returning cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. The actresses played a trio of witches in the 1993 Halloween comedy, which has since earned cult status in the years since it was released.

Though it’s been 27 years since Midler last hopped on a broomstick as Winnie, she tells “Good Morning America” the cast are excited about the sequel’s script.

“We’re up for it,” she tells “GMA” on Tuesday. “Although I must say, I mean, the years have flown by and I am 75 and I do believe I can fly.”

With “Hocus Pocus 2” set for Disney+ later this year, Midler has another reunion she’s looking forward to. The 75-year-old actress will reunite with her “First Wives Club” co-stars — Diane Keaton and Goldie Hawn — for a movie called “Family Jewels”.

“That’s something that’s been in the works for a couple of years,” she explains, though the film is not a sequel to “First Wives Club”. “It is a reunion of sorts and it’s a comedy.”

Currently in pre-production, “Family Jewels” will see the stars play three women who are forced to spend Christmas together with their children and grandchildren after the man they were once all married to drops dead.