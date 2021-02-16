Hasbro Drops Gina Carano’s Cara Dune Action Figure From ‘The Mandalorian’

Cara Dune action figures are now a rare find after Hasbro announced it is dropping the Gina Carano-based figurine from its “Mandalorian” line of toys.

The move comes after Carano’s contract with Disney and LucasFilms was terminated last week.

“The Star Wars Black Cara Dune figure was released in 2020 and sold out not long after the inventory was received,” Hasbro said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

RELATED: ‘The Mandalorian’ Was 2020’s Most Pirated TV Show

“Hasbro planned for another production run and we were accepting preorders from that production run,” the company explained. “Due to recent events, Hasbro was no longer approved to produce any more of this figure.”

Carano was fired from “The Mandalorian” after re-posting an image comparing the current, allegedly anti-right wing U.S. political climate to Nazi Germany. This was the latest in a string of controversial tweets that included mocking transgender pronouns and anti-mask rhetoric.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by LucasFilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” LucasFilms said last week. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

Carano clapped back in her own statement on Feb. 12.

RELATED: Disney+ Developing 2 Spinoffs Of ‘The Mandalorian’

“I cried out and my prayer was answered,” she wrote. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob.

“I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same,” Carano concluded. “They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” has already been confirmed.