Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Once Again Donate $1 Million To Food Banks Amid The Pandemic

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively continue to help those in need.

On Monday, the Feeding America and Food Banks Canada organizations revealed that they had each received donations of $500,000 from the celebrity couple.

Thank you, @VancityReynolds and @blakelively

for being our hunger-fighting dream team! Your second $500k gift will make a big difference for people across the country. 🦸🦸‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QywDAKHXCy — Feeding America (@FeedingAmerica) February 15, 2021

The organizations thanked Lively and Reynolds for their support and noted that the couple had previously donated $500,000 each when the pandemic started in spring 2020.

“Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude ONCE AGAIN to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively for pledging another $500K in support of our COVID-19 Response Funds,” Food Banks Canada said in their statement, adding of Reynolds, “You continue to be not only our favourite Canadian, but also our favourite superhero 😉 (sorry, Hugh Jackman).”

Lively and Reynolds have supported a number of causes over the past year. They donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund following the death of George Floyd, and $250,000 to Covenant House in Toronto and Vancouver to help at-risk youth struggling with homelessness.