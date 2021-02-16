Whoopi Goldberg Will No Longer Appear In ‘Sister Act The Musical’

Whoopi Goldberg will not be reprising her role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act The Musical.

Goldberg, 65, was expected to star opposite Jennifer Saunders (“Absolutely Fabulous”) in the upcoming London revival of 1992’s “Sister Act” movie. Unfortunately, due to a postponed production in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goldberg will no longer lead the dance.

The show’s website announced a delay due to “ongoing government restrictions resulting in a further delay to the production… This necessary change of dates now means that Whoopi Goldberg will no longer be able to appear in the role of Deloris Van Cartier.”

“The View” host expressed her disappointment; however, she will remain on board as a producer.

“Sister Act is near and dear to my heart and I’m disappointed that I will be unable to perform in this production under the circumstances,” Goldberg said in a statement. “However, my producing partners and I will continue to work towards mounting a fantastic production, with an amazing new cast and we look forward to presenting it when it can be done safely for everyone onstage, behind the scenes and in the audience.”

The movie was released in 1992 and earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy, and Best Actress — Motion Picture Comedy or Musical (Goldberg).