Disqualified ‘Drag Race’ Star Sherry Pie Gets Backlash For Interview With Tamron Hall About Catfishing Scheme

The drag community is up in arms once again over Sherry Pie.

On Tuesday’s episode of the “Tamron Hall” show, the host welcoming the drag queen, who was disqualified and edited out of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” last year.

Controversy around Sherry Pie erupted when a series of sexual misconduct allegations were levelled against the performer, with over a dozen men claiming that Sherry had catfished them by posting as a fake casting director named Allison Mossie.

The men alleged that they were tricking into sending money and taking degrading photographs, believing that they were being considered for stage and screen roles.

“The very idea that I’d have Sherry Pie on… was seen by some as giving away my platform,” Hall said before the interview. “I’ve been a reporter for 30 years. I’ve interviewed rapists, I’ve interviewed murderers, I remember interviewing a woman in prison who murdered a child she was trusted to care for. It’s not giving away your platform. It’s called an interview, and people who do bad things are interviewed. R. Kelly comes to mind. That’s just one person I’m thinking who was recently interviewed on multiple platforms and shared all over social media.”

After being welcomed on, Sherry told Hall, “I first want to say that there are no ‘allegations.’ I admit to my wrongdoings and horrible behaviour. I don’t know if … more [victims] will come forward. I’m here to apologize, and I want to make that very clear. I understand now, in lieu of this year, how much pain I’ve caused. I just want to let the victims know, and everyone else know, that I am so sorry. I can’t even begin to imagine the pain and the trauma that I’ve caused. That’s really all I have to say.”

Referring to any potential criminal charged, Sherry said they are “prepared to take any responsibility,” but said he has so far only been contacted by authorities conducting a wellness check.

On Twitter, season 11 “Drag Race” winner Tie Oddly criticized the show for not speaking with any of the victims of Sherry’s misconduct.

I am a survivor of sexual abuse. I watched the @TamronHallShow because I don’t believe ignoring trauma makes it go away.

I do believe in addressing it, however, and feel that AT LEAST some of the victims should have been given the same platform. Go on, unfollow if you must — Yvette Normally • Yvie Oddly (@OddlyYvie) February 16, 2021

The day before, after it was revealed that Sherry Pie would appear on “Tamron Hall”, season 12 “Drag Race” star Jackie Cox also called on the show to speak with victims of the catfishing scheme.

Through personal conversations I have had with these victims, it is clear that the abuses Sherry perpetrated go far beyond what is commonly referred to as “cat fishing”. Please be warned that the tweet following this one may be a trigger. (2/4) — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) February 15, 2021

Being a performer and public persona is not a right, it is a privilege. Sherry relinquished this privilege by their actions. Giving Sherry a spotlight without the forethought to reach out to victims is irresponsible, immoral, & wrong. I stand with the victims of Sherry’s actions. — Jackie Cox (@JackieCoxNYC) February 15, 2021

“Canada’s Drag Race” star Ilona Verley also took to twitter to slam Sherry Pie for doing the interview.

For her to use a media opportunity like this to stage a comeback is so scummy. She needs to understand it’s not possible to come back from something as horrid as she did and if she actually felt bad she wouldn’t have taken this opportunity to further traumatize her victims. — Ilona Verley (@IlonaVerley) February 16, 2021

