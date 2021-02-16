The Killers’ Brandon Flowers Reveals He’s Set To Undergo Surgery After A Bike Accident

Brandon Flowers is set to undergo surgery after suffering an injury following a bicycle accident.

The Killers frontman revealed the news during a recent Instagram live Q&A with drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.

As a fan asked about his golfing game, Flowers replied: “I have not golfed in years. I miss it, sometimes. Ron hears about my gripes, but I got bad shoulders. I’ve had both shoulders… they call it ‘decompressed.’”

Continuing, “They go in and shave some of the bone off to try and relieve some of the impingement, which causes you pain. So I’ve had that on both and some of you may have seen the picture I posted of when I went over the handle bars on my bike. An injury from that has manifested itself.”

“I have a torn labrum in that shoulder, so I’m going under the knife in a couple of weeks to get that taken care of,” he added. “I’ll be in a sling for six weeks.”

The Killers have a U.K. tour planned for May and June, depending on Flowers’ injury and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

They released their latest album Imploding The Mirage in August of last year.