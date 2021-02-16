Tayshia Adams Talks Life After ‘The Bachelorette’, Wedding Plans & Matt James’ Season Of ‘The Bachelor’

It’s been nearly two months since Tayshia Adams’ season of “The Bachelorette” came to a close and it was announced that she had found love with Zac Clark.

Now, the 30-year-old is living her best life post-“Bachelorette” by prepping for marathons, planning her upcoming wedding, and hosting her own podcast, “Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.”

While chatting with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey, Adams shared when rose lovers can expect to see her walk down the aisle.

“Last night [Zac and I] were actually talking about this and he knows, that I officially decided it’s going to be between either the months of April to July because all the other months are taken,” she revealed. “But as far as when that will happen, maybe a year from now? We aren’t really rushing to set a date right away.”

Continued the reality star: “I’m excited to start wedding planning. I love all of that. I love decor, I love being creative and finding stuff that people haven’t done before. I don’t think he knows exactly what he has gotten himself into.”

As Adams’ love story with Clark aired on national television, would she be open to having that journey continue on the small screen with a televised wedding?

“At first I said no because I feel like we started a relationship on television and we want to keep something a little bit intimate between us,” she admitted. “But also at the same time, the outpour of love we have gotten and the support is insane and I would love to share a segment of it with everyone.”

While Bachelor Nation eagerly waits for the lovebirds to tie the knot, they’re currently tuning in to Matt James’s season of “The Bachelor”, which has made headlines over the past few weeks for bullying, toxicity, and the resurfacing of racist behaviour by a frontrunner.

On the topic of season 25, Adams told Hickey that she thinks James is “incredible” but that she’s not as big of a fan of the “catty” women.

“I’ve had to walk away at some points. This is ridiculous. I’m not watching this anymore. This doesn’t make me happy. It’s been pretty frustrating. But I hope that really soon we start seeing some actual love connections and seeing some relationships start to form.”

“It’s an interesting season so far but I’m excited to see who Matt ends up with or how it goes down,” added Adams.

For more of our interview with the season 16 Bachelorette, check out the video below.