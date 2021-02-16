Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Is The New Face Of Marc Jacobs’ Spring 2021 Campaign

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is the spokesmodel for the newly-revealed Marc Jacobs Spring 2021 campaign.

The 24-year-old posed for an array of edgy photos for the designer, who has a long history with her mom, Madonna.

Leon has long, red hair and bright red acrylic nails in the snaps, donning numerous eye-catching outfits to pose with the stunning accessories.

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

“It only made sense for [Marc Jacobs] to tap Lola to be the face of the campaign as she perfectly encapsulates the youthful spirit and uncompromising sense of individuality central to this younger expression of the brand,” Marc Jacobs said in a statement to ET Canada on the campaign.

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

RELATED: Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Stars In Parade X Juicy Couture Ad

The star, who signed with talent agency CAA in August, has previously featured in campaigns for designers including Stella McCartney, as well as being a brand ambassador for Miu Miu, Converse, MadeMe and Miaou.

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

Photographer: Brianna Capozzi/Marc Jacobs

Despite being the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, the model has kept her life pretty private over the years. She only just launched her official Instagram account last month, posting a shot from the Parade X Juicy Couture campaign she recently starred in.