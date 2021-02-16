Haim Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Invitation To Collaborate

Haim’s recent meeting with Shania Twain went about as well as one can hope.

The sisterly trio invited Twain onto their Apple Music show “Haim Time” on Tuesday, Feb. 16. During their chat, the Canadian-born country legend expressed her fandom for the group and invited Haim to work with her in the future.

“In Australia, you guys did this radio show with ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ version. I so love that,” Twain gushed. “I’m inspired by that. I want to tell you, no I’m serious. I want to do that in my show like that. I just start it off like that. I so want to do that. So I’m stealing that.”

Danielle Haim replied, “Steal it, please. Take it. Biggest honour ever. Honour of all time.”

Twain said, “I’m really inspired by it and I want you guys to join me because I’m doing that version. So we should work out a way.”

“Are you kidding?” Este Haim interjected.

“No, I’m serious,” Twain assured.

Haim also expressed their gratitude for how Twain inspired them.

“I know that you hear this all the time. But honestly, my sisters and I, and also my parents, your music was such a focal point of our musical upbringing,” Este shared. “To this day, we still put on your records and your songs.”

“We’re so inspired by your music,” Danielle added. “I very much felt like you were a part of such a huge part of pop culture when we were growing up. I mean, we would watch your videos all the time. When I think about your videos, they’re so iconic. The thing that was so inspiring when we were kids is that you were a songwriter first and foremost.”