Lisa Vanderpump Says She And Gleb Savchenko Had An ‘Emotional Affair’ During Time On ‘DWTS’

Lisa Vanderpump and Gleb Savchenko got extremely close during her time on “Dancing With The Stars”.

In a resurfaced interview from “The Bellas Podcast” in October, the former “Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” star, 60, looked back at her time on “DWTS” and the “emotional affair” she had with her partner, Savchenko, 37.

“We had a little bit of an emotional affair in terms of having to connect and hold on to each other because it’s so scary,” she recalled. “Gleb was gorgeous. I did become very close to Gleb. I loved him.”

Vanderpump, who has been married to her husband Ken Todd since 1982, says being “married for so long and not really engaging with any kind of physicality apart from your husband” even more thrilling.

“[Gleb] would say, ‘Do these backbends,’ and as you would do the backbends, he would hold your groin against his. And I was thinking, ‘I haven’t had this much fun since my honeymoon!'” Vanderpump joked. “[Ken] would be like, ‘I see you. I see what you’re up to.’ He doesn’t put that much importance on me messing about and flirting.”

Vanderpump appeared on season 16 of “DWTS”.

Lisa’s remarks came a month before Savchenko announced his split with from Elena Samodanova. She accused her husband of being unfaithful during their 14 years of marriage.