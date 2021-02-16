Paul Stanley Of KISS Is Fully Vaccinated After Getting Second COVID-19 Shot

Paul Stanley announced that he has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Tuesday, the KISS musician shared the news of his second vaccination on Twitter: “I got my second COVID shot this morning! So grateful and thrilled. Please, let’s all stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other.”

I got my SECOND COVID SHOT this morning! So grateful and THRILLED. PLEASE, let's ALL stay safe as possible and continue to watch out for each other. pic.twitter.com/pT3mZQGfPD — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) February 16, 2021

Last week, the KISS frontman talked about staying in shape with Variety.

“The best way to be in shape is to be in shape, and once you get there, stay there,” Stanley said. “Once you have that momentum, it’s much easier to maintain than to create.”

He continued, “The decisions you make in your 40s or 50s will determine what happens in your 60s and 70s, and hopefully beyond. You can optimize your health and longevity by the choices you make now — and obviously COVID puts that demographic at an even higher risk. So reduce all risk factors: Be mindful of heart disease, check with a nutritionist and get adequate exercise.”

Talking about keeping active during lockdown, Stanley said, “During COVID, I’ve been bike-riding 25 miles, three times a week. That’s a great aerobic workout, and it’s also a great core workout, because you’re leaning forward on your bike and tensing you abdomen and your back, and of course it’s great for your legs. Along with some light weights, you really don’t need much more than that.”