Rose Leslie And Kit Harington Welcome Baby Boy

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are officially parents.

According to E! News, a rep for Harington confirmed the “Game Of Thrones” co-stars welcomed a baby boy earlier this month.

RELATED: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Criticizes ‘Offensive’ Suggestion People In The Arts Should Retrain Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The rep also revealed the couple is “very, very happy!”

Leslie confirmed she and Harington were expecting their first child together in September, debuting a growing baby bump in a spread for the U.K. digital magazine Make.

“I am thrilled to be expecting and I can’t wait to meet the new member of our family!” she later told The New York Post.

RELATED: Rose Leslie Dishes On Expecting Baby With Kit Harington: ‘I Can’t Wait To Meet The Newest Member Of Our Family’

Leslie and Harington met on set of the beloved HBO drama “Game Of Thrones” and have been in a relationship since they started dating in 2012.

The pair officially tied in the knot in 2018 during a private ceremony in Scotland.