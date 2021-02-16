James Marsden Posts Touching Tribute To Deceased Dog: ‘He Was The Centre Of Our Little Universe & Best Friend’

James Marsden is mourning the loss of his beloved canine, Buddy.

Marsden, 47, paid tribute to his late dog with a series of adorable photos posted to Instagram on Tuesday. The “Hairspray” actor expressed just how integral the furry friend was to his family.

“He was love. He was healing. He was the centre of our little universe and our best friend,” Marsden captioned the post. “Rest In Peace, our sweet Buddy, and we will meet again.”

Marsden is father to three children – sons Jack Marsden, 20, and William Luca Costa-Marsden, 8, and daughter Mary James Marsden, 15. He shares the oldest two with his ex-wife Lisa Linde, and the youngest with his former girlfriend Rosa Costa.

Condolences to the Marsden family.