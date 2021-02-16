Amanda Seyfried Digs Up Her First Appearance On A Magazine Cover And Her Celeb Pals Are Flipping Out

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Amanda Seyfried has just resurrected a blast from the past, sharing an image of the first time she ever appeared on the cover of a magazine.

On Tuesday, the “Mamma Mia!” star, 35, took to Instagram to share a 2003 cover of Entertainment Weekly featuring… Clay Aiken?

That’s what Seyfried’s followers likely thought until they looked at the second image she posted, showing a close-up of the mirrored sunglasses of the singer during his “American Idol” heyday.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried Reveals Why She Still Has ‘Nightmares’ About Filming ‘Les Misérables’

On closer inspection, Seyfried can be seen as one of a handful of ecstatic teenage girls screaming for Aiken.

It didn’t take long for some of Seyfried’s celebrity friends to chime in, as reported by Hello! magazine.

“Oh emmm gee,” wrote Seyfriend’s “Mean Girls” co-star Daniel Franzese.

RELATED: Amanda Seyfried Thought ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Would Bomb: ‘I Was Very Wrong’

“Incredible,” commented Aaron Paul, who-starred with Seyfried on HBO’s “Big Love”.

“This is amazing,” wrote Lily Collins, while actress Jessica Keenan Wynn added, “And the memories come flooding back.”