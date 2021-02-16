Adam Sandler Recreates His ‘Happy Gilmore’ Golfball Slapshot To Mark Movie’s 25th Anniversary

Click to share this via email

Adam Sandler is celebrating a big milestone for his most iconic comedy by hitting the green.

In a video Sandler shared on social media, he’s on a golf course, shown setting up the camera in honour of the 25th anniversary of “Happy Gilmore”, which premiered on Feb. 16, 1996.

“OK, it’s been 25 years since I’ve done this. Let’s see what happens,” Sandler says as he walk to a teed-up golf ball, holding a driver.

“I’m scared,” he adds, sending a shoutout to co-star Christopher McDonald, who played his onscreen rival. “Shooter McGavin, this one’s for you,” he says, giving the ball a massive whack, using Happy’s hockey-inspired slapshot.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

“I’m not lying to you, that was smashed,” Sandler says proudly. “That went pretty well.”

Sandler then crouches and looks directly into the camera. “You’re dead Shooter. Hahahaha!”

McDonald offered a hilarious response, in character as Shooter McGavin, executing a perfect putt.

“It’s all about the short game,” he declares. “Drive for the show, putt for the dough.”

Meanwhile, Sandler also received a response from Ben Stiller, who had a small cameo in “Happy Gilmore” and, decades later, co-starred with Sandler in “The Meyerowitz Stories”.