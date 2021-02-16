Alec Baldwin Revives ‘SNL’ Trump Impression To Give Long-Awaited Concession Speech

Live from New York…

Those are usually the words that follow Alec Baldwin’s hilarious impersonation of ex-President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, but that wasn’t the case when Baldwin briefly resurrected his impression to give his long-awaited concession speech to admit that he lost the presidential election back in November.

During an appearance on the “Better Together with Anne and Heather” podcast, co-hosts Anne Heche and Heather Duffy Boylston asked if Baldwin could briefly slip back into his role as Trump in order to deliver the concession speech that “America deserves to hear.”

“I didn’t lose, everybody knows, we all know that. I didn’t lose,'” began Baldwin, imagining what Trump would say.

“But this only creates another opportunity for me to come back and conquer again and make America [great],” Baldwin’s Trump continued.

“Joe Biden, sleepy Joe, creepy Joe, grabby Joe, is going to bring this country down into the cesspool again. He’s gonna fill up the swamp and I’ll ride in again and save America and make America great again,” he added.

“In the meantime,” he concluded, “hasta la vista America.”