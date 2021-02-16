Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Caught COVID-19 ‘Early On,’ Symptoms Lingering Months Later

Gwyneth Paltrow is the latest celebrity to reveal she’s been stricken by COVID-19.

In a post she wrote for her Goop website, Paltrow revealed that she “had COVID-19 early on, and it left me with some long-tail fatigue and brain fog.”

In the post, Paltrow doesn’t spend much time detailing her experience with the disease, but focuses primarily on a health and wellness regime she recently began.

“In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body,” she wrote. “So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual.”

To reduce that inflammation, Paltrow revealed she’s cut out sugar and alcohol, and sticking with a diet that’s “keto and plant-based but flexible.”

As a result, she’s “been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic.”

Paltrow has also started taking nutritional supplements in order to achieve “a healthier gut.”

She added: “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing. A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy—and makes me want to double down on skin care even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!”

