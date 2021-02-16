‘This Is Us’: Episode’s Director Opens Up About Emotional Triple Birth

Viewers of “This Is Us” experienced triple the emotion as usual in the Feb. 16 episode when the Pearson family welcomed not one new member of the family but three.

In the episode, titled “In the Room”, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) welcomed second child Hailey Rose, while her brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) and fiancée Madison (Caitlin Thompson) became the parents of twins.

“This is one of the most satisfying episodes we’ve done and I know it’s one of [series creator] Dan [Fogelman’s] favourites,” the episode’s director, Ken Olin, told People.

We’re very proud of tonight’s episode of @NBCThisisUs. The entire ensemble put a lot of work into this one by @veraherbert. We wanted to put a little bit of love & joy into the world. Hope you like it. — ken olin (@kenolin1) February 16, 2021

As Olin explained, the challenge of giving birth in a pandemic was mirrored in the challenges related to producing a TV drama during those same circumstances.

“From a production point of view, it’s really challenging,” Olin admitted. “There’s a lot of things in place to keep people safe, it’s been a top priority of the show to keep the cast and crew protected. We’ve been incredibly successful by being incredibly vigilant about the PPE and safe distancing in terms of shooting and it becomes that much more challenging when you’re dealing with babies. Figuring out how we’re going to do all of that and not lose the emotional immediacy of having a birth, that was challenging.”