Tyler Posey Says His Experience On OnlyFans Has Been ‘Bizarre’ And ‘Mentally Draining’

Tyler Posey is speaking out about his OnlyFans experience.

The “Teen Wolf” star loves being naked, but admitted the subscription-based platform “is bizarre.”

Speaking to E!‘s “The Rundown”, Posey said: “It’s really, sort of mentally draining. You really feel like an object on OnlyFans.

“I’m trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out ’cause I don’t want it to just be porn, you know? That’s not what I do and I don’t want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans.”

He went on, “If I’m going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny.”

“I just can’t pose naked and take myself seriously,” he continued. “It’s weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I’m still figuring out my footing in it and we’ll see where it goes.”

Posey’s comments come after he opened up to his ex-girlfriend, Bella Thorne, who also has an OnlyFans account, about why he loves being naked.

“I’m nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting,” he told the actress, according to E! “I love being nude because… you’re not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready.”

He also discussed role-playing in the bedroom.

“When I’ve tried it out, I always get self-conscious and a little embarrassed,” he told Thorne. “It’s never been done for me, it’s always been done for my partner. So I’m not always wanting to role play that hard, but I’m always down for it.”