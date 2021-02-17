Celine Dion Reschedules European ‘Courage’ World Tour Dates Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Celine Dion has had to reschedule her European tour dates once again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian hitmaker was originally due to take the stage for her “Courage” world tour in 2020, before rescheduling for this year, only to now have to push back the dates until 2022.

Dion said in a social media video, “I was hoping to see you in Europe this spring, but unfortunately the situation is not safe.

“We still have to wait a little longer, but yes the vaccines are on their way. I promise we’re going to make up for all that lost time in 2022.”

RELATED: Celine Dion Says She’s ‘So Proud’ That Son René-Charles Shares Her Passion For Music

She added, “Take care, I can’t wait I miss you so much! Love you guys, see you soon.”

See the full list of “Courage” world tour dates here.

Dion has been keeping her fans updated throughout the pandemic, with her sharing a message of hope over the Christmas period.