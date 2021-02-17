Maria Bakalova Admits Filming That ‘Borat 2’ Rudy Giuliani Scene Was ‘Nerve-Racking’

Maria Bakalova discusses her much-talked-about role in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” on Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

The actress, who plays Borat’s daughter Tutar Sagdiyev in the movie, shares how “humbled” she feels to be the first Bulgarian actor to receive a Golden Globe nomination and how she wants to show other Eastern Europeans that anything is possible.

She says of the award-show recognition, “That’s probably my biggest gift, because of this recognition, so many Bulgarians and so many from Eastern Europe… their hopes are bigger and their dreams are stronger, that things are possible.”

She says of the infamous scene with Giuliani, “It was nerve-racking and I do have to admit that I prepared myself really hard to know every single detail of his life and be his biggest fan.

“And for me as a non-American person it wasn’t about the political situation, it was more about how we treat each other.”

“It’s not even about how old he is [or] what is his position, it’s about how he treated me. Would he have behaved the same way if I was a man journalist? Would he have been coming with me in the bedroom? Or drinking? Or laughing this way?”