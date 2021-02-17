Paris Jackson Says She ‘Went Through Some Very, Very Similar Experiences’ To Paris Hilton At Boarding School

Paris Jackson is opening up about her troubling time at boarding school.

In a new interview with C Magazine, the 22-year-old daughter of Michael Jackson talks about watching Paris Hilton testify early this month about alleged abuse at Provo Canyon School in Utah.

Jackson, who attended a different reformatory school in the U.S., told the magazine, “I went through some very, very similar experiences with those kind of teen places.

“[Hilton’s] been through a lot and it’s amazing to see her come out of the other end a diamond.”

According to Hilton’s testimony before a Utah Senate committee, during her 11 months at Provo Canyon School, staff members beat her, forced her to take medication without a diagnosis, watched her shower, and put her into solitary confinement without clothes.

Jackson applauded Hilton for showing the “importance of setting a good example as a strong woman, and being able to uplift other women.”