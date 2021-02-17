Lil Nas X Says He Battled Depression And Hypochondria In College: ‘I Started Going To The Doctor A Lot In Fear I Would Die Soon’

Lil Nas X discussed his battle with depression and hypochondria in a candid new TikTok post.

The 21-year-old began his video by writing, “Hey I’m Lil Nas X, and this is my story. In 2017, I became the first of all my family to get into college. During college I was depressed, had no friends… and my grandmother passed.”

He revealed he suffered from hypochondria following his tragic loss. Then he started making music.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, then wrote, “I started going to the doctor a lot in fear that I would d!e soon… hypochondria. In May 2018 I started making music. I was happy again!!!”

He went on, “I dropped out and moved with my sister! In June 2018 I released my first mixtape ‘Nasarati’. Things were going great, then they weren’t.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Defies Logic In Logitech Super Bowl Commercial

Lil Nas X explained how his sister kicked him out, adding: “My brother who was helping me left to the military & my songs were no longer doing good.

“In November 2018, feeling hopeless, I moved with my other brother where it was domestic violence everyday.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is The Highest Certified Song In RIAA History

However, he admitted things then started to look up, sharing a throwback snap of himself wearing a cowboy hat, referencing his track “Old Town Road”‘s huge success.

He shared, “Then something happened… like for part 2!”