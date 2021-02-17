Country Star Vince Gill Debuts New Song ‘March On, March On’ Against Racism

Vince Gill has got a message for America.

On Wednesday’s “CBS This Morning”, the country star debuted a new song “March On, March On”, about the fight against racism.

WATCH: Country artist Vince Gill (@VGcom) plays a brand new, unreleased song he recently wrote about the ongoing fight against racism in America.

“Your intentions can be good but then just ripped,” Gill said, who admitted he was hesitant to talk about the subject. “I think most people perceive that country music is extremely conservative and I am not sure that’s true. Maybe the audience might be predominantly conservative, I don’t know if the artists are or the community is.”

Talking about the controversy over country singer Morgan Wallen using the N-word, Gill says, “It was just sad, it was disappointing because I knew that everybody was going to massacre country music and White America when they make the argument. I hear it in rap music all the time. I go, ‘Have you not been paying attention to the last 3-400 years how the word has been used? It’s derogatory and dismissive and hurtful. It doesn’t have a place.'”

Talking about the perception of country music as a white man’s genre, the singer said, “Sure, women in country music could make the same claims in some degrees. Black artists haven’t been made to feel welcome.”

Asked why it’s so difficult for women and artists of colour to get ahead in country music, Gill said, “I don’t know, I wish I knew. I am someone who adores what they do and I think we would be better for it.”

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd also spoke with “This Morning” about the issues of racism in country music.

“I think the only way we can move forward is by deconstructing our view of what the genre is built on and acknowledging the fact that at its roots is racism and cultural appropriation and completely destroying that mentality going forward,” Morris said.

Referring to T.J. Osborne coming out as gay, Hurd said, “I hope he doesn’t feel alone. He is such an amazing human and it takes such strength to make that statement in our genre and you are seeing a lot of these little moments adding up big.”