‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 9 Premiere Date Set

Season 9 of “Big Brother Canada” is on its way.

Global TV’s “Big Brother Canada” will return to television screens with the season 9 premiere on Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m ET/PT. Host and executive producer Arisa Cox is also returning.

Season 8 came to an unexpected, abrupt end due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Houseguests were forced to depart the house early after the province of Ontario moved forward with a mandatory shutdown of all non-essential businesses.

“Big Brother Canada” season 9 will air three nights a week on Global: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. You can stream the new season live or on-demand with STACKTV and the Global TV App.

Fans in need of an extra dose of “Big Brother” goodness can take a one-way trip to BigBrotherCanada.ca to watch free live feeds from inside the house, exclusive content, and more.