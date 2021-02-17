Prince Philip Taken To Hospital After ‘Feeling Unwell’

Click to share this via email

Prince Philip, 99, has been taken to hospital after “feeling unwell,” ET Canada can confirm.

The Palace released a statement Wednesday, which read: “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the King Edward VII Hospital in London, on Tuesday evening.

“The Duke’s admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s Doctor, after feeling unwell.

“The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of observation and rest.”

A source tells ET Canada the duke travelled in a private car; it was not an emergency admission. They add the illness is not COVID-related and that the royal remains in good spirits.

The news comes after both Philip and the Queen, 94, received the coronavirus vaccine at Windsor Castle last month.

The Queen remains at Windsor while Philip is in hospital.