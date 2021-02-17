Paris Hilton Is Engaged To Carter Reum

Congratulations to Paris Hilton and Carter Reum! The couple are engaged after a year of dating.

The heiress announced her engagement just after Valentine’s Day and on her 40th birthday!

When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 This weekend, Carter dropped to one knee. 💍 & I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨ To see more photos of my birthday dream come true, visit https://t.co/b99NdkFIFU 💋 pic.twitter.com/vtAUnz4pk7 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) February 17, 2021

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it. 💫 My love & I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. 🏝️ As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. 💍 I said yes, yes to forever ❤️ There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. ✨,” Hilton posted to Instagram along with a video. “Here’s to Love – the Forever Kind 💋”

“I have gotten the unique opportunity to get to know the real Paris on a daily basis just the two of us during these past 15 months and I couldn’t be more excited and lucky to have her as my future wife and partner,” her groom-to-be tells People, who was first to report the news. “She shines with her kindness, work ethic, authenticity and her voice in making the world a better place and she will do the same as a future mother and wife.”

Hilton, 40, and Reum, 39, celebrated their first anniversary in early December 2020. The DJ and heiress paid tribute to the milestone on Instagram, writing, “I can’t believe it’s only been a year. It feels like I’ve been with you a lifetime! I have never felt so close to another person in my life. And that’s because you’re the first one who tore down the walls I built around my heart and opened up my heart in a way that I didn’t know was possible.”

At the time, Hilton hinted at a possible engagement, writing, “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”

Hilton opened up to ET’s Kevin Frazier back in September about starting her next chapter with Reum.

“I was never really open to a relationship, because I wasn’t ready to open my heart, just because of what I’ve been through,” she told ET. “I never had let anyone fully in until now, and I am just so excited for that next step and to get married and have babies and just finally be as happy as I always wished.”

Hilton has previously been engaged to model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003, heir Paris Latsis in 2005, and actor Chris Zylka in 2018. Hilton called off her engagement to Zylka in late 2018. She’s also been romantically linked to Nick Carter, Benji Madden, and Doug Reinhardt.



