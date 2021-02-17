FKA Twigs Talks To Gayle King About Shia LaBeouf Abuse Allegations: ‘He’d Wake Me Up To Tell Me I Was Disgusting And Vile’

FKA Twigs is speaking out further about her abuse allegations against ex Shia LaBeouf.

In her first TV interview since filing a civil lawsuit against the actor, accusing him of sexual battery, assault, and inflicting emotional distress, Twigs talks to Gayle King for “CBS This Morning”.

The musician, whose real name is Tahliah Debrett Barnett, tells King, “He would often start an argument with me in the middle of the night, start accusing me of doing all sorts of things, planning to leave him in my head. He would wake me up to tell me I was disgusting and vile.”

#EXCLUSIVE: @FKATwigs is speaking out to @GayleKing for the first time since filing a civil lawsuit against actor & former boyfriend, Shia LaBeouf. She accuses LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault & inflicting emotional distress — allegations he denies. More on @CBS Thursday. pic.twitter.com/lutVwWm2KI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) February 17, 2021

As King mentions that none of the things he was accusing her of were true, Twigs replies, “Nothing was ever true. This is the thing, but I would really doubt myself, especially when I would wake up and he would be like, ‘You were lying there with your eyes open planning to leave me,’ and I would be like, ‘I literally was asleep.’

“But then he would, like, only want me to sleep naked because he said if I didn’t then I was keeping myself from him. So, you know, it’s a tactic that a lot of abusers use, this constant availability and everything is centred around them and I think that is why I wanted to come out and talk about this because the signs really are there from the beginning.”

Twigs adds of when she thought there was a problem, “There wasn’t one set moment but it’s very subtle. That’s the thing about domestic abuse and domestic violence, it’s a real gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much. They accept or feel that they deserve to be treated in that way. It’s not one thing, it’s loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare.”

King’s interview with Twigs airs on “CBS This Morning” Thursday, February 18 at 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET.

The interview comes after LaBeouf’s lawyers responded to the allegations, with the actor denying everything.

In his response, he “denies, generally and specifically, each and every allegation contained in [Barnett]’s Complaint, denies that [Barnett] has sustained any injury or loss by reason of any act or omission on the part of [LaBeouf], and denies that [Barnett] is entitled to any relief or damages whatsoever.”