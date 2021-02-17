Kenan Thompson’s First Nude Scene Got Cut From ‘Kenan’ As Soon As He Got ‘The Courage To Do It’

Kenan Thompson fans who have waited some 20 years to see the comedian nude, wait a little longer.

Thompson, 42, appeared on Wednesday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” to talk about his new comedy “Kenan” and his first-ever “Saturday Night Live” audition. Thompson told DeGeneres that he finally got the courage to do a nude scene in “Kenan”, only for the scene to get the scissors.

“As soon as I get the courage to do it, it hits the cutting room floor,” he said. “But that’s okay. I wasn’t ashamed to expose my body to my crew and let them get to me a little better. It gave me a little more time to do some pushups, and do a little more bike riding and make sure I’m that much more appealing to everyone. I guess, the next time around.”

Thompson also touched on his relationship with Lorne Michaels, creator of Global’s “Saturday Night Live”. He confessed to bombing his “SNL” audition but doing just enough to get a second chance.

“I went in and bombed pretty hard. I had fun and I got called back into the studio,” Thompson shared. “That was much cooler but I could see him sitting off in the distance. There was a weird shadow over him again. He’s like this mystery man. I got the job and finally went into his office and got to meet him. He’s a very giant figure in my eyes and it is cool to be close to him.”

“SNL” airs Saturdays at 11:29 p.m. ET on Global.