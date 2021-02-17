Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Dua Lipa & More Honoured In 2021 Time100 Next List

Time has released its Time100 Next list, featuring Dua Lipa, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Olivia Rodrigo, and many more.

The issue has six worldwide covers, each highlighting a member of the list: Lipa, Ramakrishnan, athlete Marcus Rashford, Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, fashion designer Telfar Clemens, and author Brit Bennett.

The second annual list includes Jennifer Lopez discussing TikTok star Charli D’Amelio, Seth Meyers on Amber Ruffin, Spike Lee on John David Washington, Greta Thunberg on Vanessa Nakate, Gwen Stefani on Rodrigo, Ashley Graham on Paloma Elsesser, Jamie Lee Curtis on Ana de Armas, and more.

Credit: Time

Kylie Minogue says of singer Lipa: “Dua Lipa is a shining star, blazing a dazzling trail through the pop cosmos. Just under four years ago, she released the first of her two albums. Today, she is dancing hand in hand with the zeitgeist, having carved with laser-like precision her place in the cultural landscape.”

Mindy Kaling then says of “Never Have I Ever” Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: “When you’re a minority woman with your own show, you gotta represent…. People come up to you at the airport or online and say those three magic words: ‘I feel seen.’ It’s a huge responsibility—and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is exactly the kind of talented young woman who is up to the task.”

Jennifer Lopez adds of Charli D’Amelio: “There’s huge responsibility in such a high level of fame. With each new follower or video that brings in millions of views, Charli shows that the days of simply waiting to be discovered for your talents are gone. Put yourself out there on your own terms, and as Charli has proven with true authenticity, they will come.”

Gwen Stefani shares of musician Olivia Rodrigo: “By pouring her heart out with so much courage and total command of her talent, Olivia made magic…. Rare is the artist who can transport that way, especially at such a young age. And for anyone going through their first heartbreak, Olivia’s voice is a light in the dark, a promise that your pain can someday become a deep source of power.”

Lil Nas X continues of Doja Cat: “Doja Cat is one of a kind: a rising superstar, an elite performer, and an insanely hilarious influencer. She doesn’t take herself too seriously, but you know she puts a hell of a lot of work into everything she does. She goes out of her way to be herself at all costs and that’s what truly makes an artist.”

See the full list here.